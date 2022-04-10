Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

‘The Simpsons’ to feature deaf character, use sign language for first time

"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.
"The Simpsons" to feature first-ever deaf character.(Twitter @TheSimpsons)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time in the show’s 33-year history, a deaf actor will be featured on “The Simpsons.”

The focus of the episode is on Lisa Simpson, who discovers her role model, late saxophonist Bleeding Gums Murphy, has a son who is deaf and needs a cochlear implant.

Deaf actor John Autry II plays the role of Monk Murphy on the episode, calling it “life-changing.”

The show’s characters use American sign language throughout the groundbreaking episode.

Even though “Simpsons” characters only have four fingers, the show consulted with sign language specialists to make sure visuals conveyed words correctly.

The storyline is loosely based on the life of the episode’s main writer, who says her brother is hearing impaired within a family that loves jazz music.

The episode was written before the film “Coda” won the Oscar for Best Picture two weekends ago.

The episode airs Sunday night.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Church in Lawton hosted the event, with nearly 1,000 people showing up to grab candy,...
Helicopter drops Easter eggs in Elmer Thomas Park
Alan Montana Anderson-Himes forced an eight-year-old girl to touch his genitals before he tried...
Man arrested for sexual assault, attempted kidnapping of Mustang girl
LPD helps person in mental distress
LPD helps person in mental distress
Emergency crews were called to the facility around 1 p.m., with reports of at least one person...
Multiple victims taken to hospital after apparent stabbing at Lawton Correctional Facility
Five couples took to the stage Saturday evening for Dancing for Children United at the Apache...
Couples perform at Dancing for Children United fundraiser

Latest News

The U.S. Coast Guard honored the rescuer with one of its highest civilian honors for his...
Good Samaritan saves stranger whose car plunged into water
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter’s board of directors
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument
The researchers calculated that for every 100,000 people in that situation, 12 will be shot to...
Study finds higher homicide risk in homes with handguns
Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman...
2 killed in Iowa nightclub shooting