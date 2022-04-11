Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Maryland for missing 12-year-old

An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old...
An Amber Alert was issued for Maxx Geiger, 12, in Maryland. The suspect is 35-year-old Christopher Geiger.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - State police in Maryland issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Maxx Geiger has been missing since April 8. He is described as a 5-foot-3 white male, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

He and the suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Geiger, were last seen in Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland.

Christopher Geiger is described as a 6-foot-tall white male, 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

The child may also be in the Westminster area of Carroll County. They are believed to be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with Maryland plate DV15797.

Anyone with information can contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD
The Church in Lawton hosted the event, with nearly 1,000 people showing up to grab candy,...
Helicopter drops Easter eggs in Elmer Thomas Park
One person dies after fire in Lawton.
One person dies after Lawton fire
Alan Montana Anderson-Himes forced an eight-year-old girl to touch his genitals before he tried...
Man arrested for sexual assault, attempted kidnapping of Mustang girl
LPD helps person in mental distress
LPD helps person in mental distress

Latest News

Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg,...
Judge: Lori Vallow, charged with killing her children, now fit for trial
President Biden to travel to Iowa
President Biden to travel to Iowa
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Noel Big Wx April 11th, 2022
7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tomorrow - Dry line & strong cap leads to challenging forecast
Noel Big Wx April 11th, 2022
Noel Big Wx April 11th, 2022