A Breakdown of Tomorrow’s Potential Severe Weather Outbreak

Tuesday will be jam-packed with the high fire danger out west and potential for severe weather out east. We are going to break down when and what to expect here Texoma as we head throughout the day tomorrow.

Let’s start off with the severe weather potential. A dry line will situate across central Texoma, from a New Cordell-Frederick-Throckmorton line. On the west side, there will be extremely low relative humidity ranging between 7-10%. East of the dry line there will be more moisture allowing for the formation of a few showers and storms, however an overall lack of moisture will limit the amount of storms that develop.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s during the afternoon in the wake of a warm front from earlier that day. A strong southerly wind flow will bring a surge of moisture and warm air from the south. Daytime heating and a surge of energy from a low-pressure trough out west will increase the Convective Available Potential Energy, or CAPE, across the area. CAPE is just one aspect we look at in determining the potential for strong-to-severe weather, as it describes the strength of storms and how tall storms can become. CAPE is measured across different levels in the atmosphere in joules per kilogram. Values just below 1000 J/KG is enough energy to allow for the formation of strong to severe thunderstorms, with tomorrow being forecasted to have values between 1500-1750 J/KG during the time of the event. Although, high CAPE isn’t the sole indicator of whether or not strong-to-severe storms are possible, as during the summer here in the Southern Plains, CAPE values get as high as 2,000 to 5,000 J/KG everyday, but we don’t see daytime thunderstorms popping up every afternoon. Something is preventing these high CAPE values from creating storms, and it is the same limitation that is making forecasting for tomorrow’s potential severe weather outbreak difficult, and that is the presence of the Cap.

The Cap is something we talk about a lot here, especially with how hot and dry it can get here in Texoma, and tomorrow is no different. Tomorrow’s high temperatures and recent lack of rainfall and moisture have built up the strength of the Cap. If we want any rain tomorrow, the Cap has to break first, usually through the build-up of large amounts of CAPE or a lifting mechanism such as a nearby strong frontal system. Tomorrow’s forecast still remains challenging in the fact that it becomes a battle of a stout Cap and the components available pointing in the direction to a widespread severe weather event in the form of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes. However, none of that will happen if the Cap doesn’t break, and it is very hard to tell if the Cap will break until hours before the event is supposed to occur. Boom-or-bust is the best way to describe what we could witness tomorrow, so we suggest being prepared for the worst should severe weather occur. And if it doesn’t, then you are at least prepared for the next event we get later down the line since we are still in severe weather season.

But what could we see severe-weather wise if the Cap does break? Areas along and east of the dryline have the best shot at any storms at all. Right now, high resolution models are showing the Cap breaking in areas south and east of I-44. Because of how quickly the storms can fire up, the borders between the different severe weather threats are narrow. For example, large hail tomorrow can range between the size of quarters to up to the size of baseballs here in Texoma, with the spatial differences between them not very wide. This is due to the fact that the large amounts of moisture and energy will allow for storms to build higher into the atmosphere within just a matter of miles. Other threats include damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and a brief spin-up to isolated tornado can’t be ruled out with any supercells that develop.

Timing of tomorrow’s event looks to start up sometime in the mid afternoon. Around 4:00 pm, models are showing storms firing up along the dryline in southeastern Texoma. From there, storms will move up and to the north and east, eventually into far eastern counties in both Oklahoma and Texas between 6:00-7:00 PM. Storms will exit to the east of our viewing area around 8:00 PM. Keep in mind that the coverage for this event will be limited, around 20-30%, so not all of us even east of I-44 will see any rain or thunderstorms.

Lets now talk about the other threat that will be plaguing parts of Texoma tomorrow: fire weather. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for most of our western and central counties tomorrow due to the high temperatures, dry air, strong wind gusts, and dormant vegetation. As stated above in regards to placement of the dryline, areas west of the line will see relative humidity values in the teens and single digits. Winds will be breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40-50 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be between 15-20° above average, warming into the upper 80s and low 90s, along with mostly sunny skies. Critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions will be prevalent for all of Texoma, so we really stress practicing fire safety to prevent dangerous grass fires from starting and spreading quickly. This helps out our first responders and firefighters, especially since most counties in Texoma are under severe/extreme/exceptional drought-like conditions and burn bans. This still even applies to counties that will be east of the dryline and I-44, because as stated earlier, not all of us will see storms tomorrow.

Once the cold front moves through early Wednesday morning, rain chances will clear out of our area. However, this front will bring strong northerly winds behind it at 15-25 mph. While temperatures will drop into the mid 70s across Texoma on Wednesday, these strong winds combined with the still dry conditions for areas that don’t see any rainfall tomorrow will lead to critical-to-extreme fire weather conditions. A Fire Weather Watch is expected to go into effect for most of Texoma on Wednesday, including all counties that are under a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday.

