Fire threatens structures near Lawton-Duncan Y

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High winds caused a grass fire near the Lawton-Duncan Y to spread rapidly Sunday, threatening nearby homes.

The fire started around 3 p.m. near the Y on Highway 7.

Multiple departments, including Central High and Duncan, worked to contain the blaze.

We have no reports of injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Make sure to check back with 7News for updates as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.