First Alert Forecast: Morning Clouds with PM Sun | 4/11AM

We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s/80s
By Lexie Walker
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front is passing by early this Monday morning. Isolated light rain showers are likely to form along this front but the overall threat for rain will move out by mid-morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temperatures in the 70s/80s. Northeast winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. No fire weather headlines today, but elevated conditions can still be expected over western Oklahoma late this morning and early afternoon with dry post frontal air in place and northeast winds gusty at times.

By the evening, winds will shift back to the south. With clear skies and light winds but a rapid increase in lower-level moisture, there will likely be fog for some areas to start your Tuesday morning. Temperatures by sunrise tomorrow will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

For tomorrow, winds will be out of the south at 10 to 20mph. Much of the day will remain dry with high temperatures soaring back into the upper 80s and low to mid 90s with mostly sunny skies. A Red Flag Warning will be in place all day long for counties along and west of I-44. Moisture will increase rapidly tomorrow with dewpoints staying into the 60s for areas east of a dryline. West of this dryline will be low relative humidity in the teens to low 20s. Where the dry air meets the warm, moist air will be the area where thunderstorms will appear tomorrow afternoon. Strong thunderstorms are likely, perhaps severe producing large hail and damaging wind gusts. Timing for best interaction will be late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Overnight into Wednesday morning, we will see a wind shift to north-northwesterly as very dry air will spread over the region behind the cold front for Wednesday. Gusty north to northwest winds will create near critical or perhaps critical fire weather conditions despite temperatures only reaching the mid 70s. Skies will remain mostly sunny.

Thursday will see mostly sunny skies with highs remaining in the mid 70s. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Temperatures beyond Thursday will rebound as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in.

Overall fire danger is still expected to decrease for late week, but mainly in the elevated category from Thursday into next weekend.

Have a good day! -LW

