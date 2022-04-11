Expert Connections
Kurt Russell wins Western Heritage Award in OKC

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Actor Kurt Russell was honored with the Western Heritage award in Oklahoma City Friday night for his legendary contributions to Western cinema.

Russell was inducted into the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum for his portrayal of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp in the 1993 film Tombstone.

He is now part of the Hall of Great Western Performers -- along with father Neil Oliver “Bing” Russell-- and Burt Reynolds.

Both belated actors were also inducted yesterday.

Hall of Great Western Performers inductees include individuals who made significant contributions to Western heritage through creative works in literature, music, television and film.

Eight individuals in total were honored at the National Cowboy Museum last night.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

