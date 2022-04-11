Expert Connections
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD

A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a weekend homicide.

Officials say officers responded to an assault with a weapon call on April 10 at 219 southwest 23rd Place.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found one person dead at the scene who was identified as Ian Martinez.

A warrant has been issued and a bond of $250,000 has been set for John Bourne, who is referred to as the primary suspect in this homicide.

The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating.

More information is expected to be released.

