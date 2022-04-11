Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools hosts Purple Star celebration

Superintendent Kevin Hime will recognize Purple Star schools.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools will host a celebration for Purple Star designated schools.

Superintendent Kevin Hime will recognize the efforts sites have done in support of Military children at 1:30 p.m. on April 14 at the Commons area of the Life Ready Center. A meet and greet will begin at 1 p.m.

In addition to guest speakers from Fort Sill and the 77th Army Band, students will share their experiences.

The celebration also coincides with the national Purple Up celebration.

