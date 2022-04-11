MacArthur students participate in the “Game of Life”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Students at MacArthur High School played a game aimed at giving them a taste of real world career exploration.

The K-20 Center hosted the “Game of Life” on Monday, April 11.

MacArthur freshmen started the game with a career path based off their interests, along with family and housing obligations.

Students managed finances, budgeting for retirement and the unexpected issues people face everyday.

”So, this year, many of our students have focused on personal financial literacy, how to budget, and things like that,” MacArthur High School Counselor Jerri Santos said. “And today they are able to apply those skills they learned through the ‘Game of Life.’”

Students were surprised to see how far their salaries went from day to day.

The host of the event hope it was an eye-opening experience.

