77th Army Band duo performs at Cameron University

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts’ upcoming concert will feature trombonist Jonathan Stoby and percussionist Adam Walton, both members of the 77th Army Band.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the McCutcheon Recital Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens/military/K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with a Cameron ID.

The two will perform compositions arranged for marimba and trombone.

Seats can be reserved at 580-581-2346.

