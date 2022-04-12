Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

77th Army Band duo performs at Cameron University

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University Department of Art, Music and Theatre Arts’ upcoming concert will feature trombonist Jonathan Stoby and percussionist Adam Walton, both members of the 77th Army Band.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, at the McCutcheon Recital Hall.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens/military/K-12 students. Admission is free to CU students, faculty and staff with a Cameron ID.

The two will perform compositions arranged for marimba and trombone.

Seats can be reserved at 580-581-2346.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD
One person dies after fire in Lawton.
One person dies after Lawton fire
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
One person dies in Sterling after wreck
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued

Latest News

Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Tuesday, April 12
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Monday, April 11
City of Lawton hosts rain harvesting workshop
Cameron University hosts Vet Fest this week