7News First Alert Weather: Severe weather possible tomorrow - Dry line & strong cap leads to challenging forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a warm front moves through overnight bringing a gradual increase in cloud cover with lows falling into the mid 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Tuesday, mostly sunny with temperatures warming into the low 90s. A dry line will set up over Texoma from a New Cordell-Frederick-Throckmorton line with extreme fire weather conditions west of the dry line. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of Texoma in anticipation for dangerous grass fires that break out being difficult to contain. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 40 mph. There will be a strong capping inversion in place that will inhibit storm develop for much of the area. However, hi-resolution models suggest that it breaks somewhere south and east of I-44. Storms that develop will quickly become organized and strong-to-severe at a moments notice. The main threats for any possible supercells will be wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to the size of golf balls and an isolated tornado or two. The coverage of rain will be limited over Texoma.

The associated cold front moves through late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning allowing for a much cooler temperatures by the middle of the week. Seasonable highs return with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.

Fire weather conditions still remains the top story for the foreseeable future with rain hard to come by for areas west of I-44. Please do your part in minimizing the risk for any dangerous grass fires that could break out.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.