COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued

A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department has issued a felony warrant in a deadly weekend shooting.

John Bourne has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Ian Martinez.

According to an affidavit, on April 10 Martinez went to a home on southwest 23rd Place to get tattooed.

Martinez and another person called Bourne, and joked about slapping a mutual friend after finding a stolen lighter, according to documents.

After the phone call, Bourne showed up with a gun, upset about the slapping comments, and waved his weapon around.

According to police, Martinez tried to take the gun away and Bourne allegedly fired, hitting Martinez in the neck.

He died of his injuries in the front yard as Bourne left the scene

Bourne is charged with First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm After Former Felony Conviction .

His bond has been set at $250,000.

