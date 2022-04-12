Comanche Nation IAMNDN recruits youth council members

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation IAMNDN youth council is looking for indigenous youth to get active in the community.

The organization works on community projects, develops cultural teachings, and networks with other indigenous groups across the states.

The youth council was created to help with alcohol and substance abuse prevention in young adults, by using culture as a prevention tool.

The council helps with both tribal and non tribal organizations, and groups who are in need.

Project Coordinator of IAMNDN Harlequin Ototivo said she wants to see the native youth succeed in life, and this is the program to help them do just that.

”This is my second year doing this, an I’m so is excited to see all these kids,” Ototivo said. “My goal is to make them successful future leaders, because we need that in our native community.”

If you are between the ages of 14 and 24, you can visit the IAMNDN Facebook page, and click the link to apply to youth council.

Applications will be taken until the first meeting, on April 29th.

