Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche Nation IAMNDN recruits youth council members

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation IAMNDN youth council is looking for indigenous youth to get active in the community.

The organization works on community projects, develops cultural teachings, and networks with other indigenous groups across the states.

The youth council was created to help with alcohol and substance abuse prevention in young adults, by using culture as a prevention tool.

The council helps with both tribal and non tribal organizations, and groups who are in need.

Project Coordinator of IAMNDN Harlequin Ototivo said she wants to see the native youth succeed in life, and this is the program to help them do just that.

”This is my second year doing this, an I’m so is excited to see all these kids,” Ototivo said. “My goal is to make them successful future leaders, because we need that in our native community.”

If you are between the ages of 14 and 24, you can visit the IAMNDN Facebook page, and click the link to apply to youth council.

Applications will be taken until the first meeting, on April 29th.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD
One person dies after fire in Lawton.
One person dies after Lawton fire
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
One person dies in Sterling after wreck
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Extreme fire danger continues tomorrow
FUNDS TO PREVENT ADDICTION
Drug and alcohol prevention center searches for funds
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Tuesday, April 12
Candidates may begin to file for offices this Wednesday, April 13.
Oklahoma candidate filing begins