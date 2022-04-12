Drug and alcohol prevention center searches for funds

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Up for discussion at Lawton City Council today, sales taxes generated from medical marijuana.

7NEWS reporter Sarae Ticeahkie learned more about the proposal and what it would mean for alcohol and drug prevention centers.

Roadback is a residential and outpatient center that helps bring awareness to drug and alcohol abuse in our community.

Their team put together a presentation for city council, that supports using medical marijuana sales taxes to help educate and prevent addiction in our city.

Executive Director Dawn McGee said they rely on grants from the city and other organizations, but over time those dollars have been decreasing and so they have to look elsewhere.

”this would be great, cause if you look at the ballot the actual marijuana piece, it says clearly in there that the taxes on the state level, 25% of that money should go to substance abuse and mental health training,” McGee said. “I know this is city funds, and not state funds, but why don’t we try to take care of the citizens of Lawton.”

A majority of those funds from sales taxes currently go towards Lawton’s LETA program, for projects like sidewalks across the city.

McGee said the money should go towards teaching about the dangers of addiction, especially for our future city mayors, councilmen or police officers.

”Especially when you’re looking at how medical marijuana is marketed now,” Mcgee said. “It seems like some of the packaging is really appealing to younger kids. It’s also very important because the informative years, like 18 to 24, they can have permanent damage. It will stick with them the rest of their life.”

If city council were to transition the funding to Roadback and other non profit prevention centers in our area, McGee said this would not only help with educating people about the dangers of alcoholism and drug use, but it would also held towards treatments, housing, and classes.

”It’s great to have a pretty city, but we really need to work on fixing up the people who are here,” McGee said. “And we have a real need for it southwest Oklahoma.”

Now that the Roadback team has presented their urgent need for funding, the city council will continue to discuss whether they will move forward with the agenda item.

