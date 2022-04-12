First Alert Forecast: Dry for Most but Not All Today | 4/12AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Tuesday morning, we’re seeing temperatures in the 60s/70s. By the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures will soar into the 90s for many (if not all) locations. Average high this time of year is only 74 degrees. Winds will be breezy today out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 and even 50mph out west. Some western counties are under a wind advisory until 7PM tonight. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, dormant/ extremely dry vegetation and warm temperatures will contribute to extreme fire behavior so a Red Flag Warning is in place for many counties today. Do your part and simply avoid any and all activities that could create a spark/flame!!

A few severe thunderstorms may develop later in the day between the hours of 4-9PM. Although any activity will be isolated, any storm that forms will become severe very quickly producing large hail (the size of golf balls) and damaging winds (60 to 80mph). The tornado threat remains low but isolated as some storms could become organized enough to produce this threat. With that being said, there will be a strong cap (a lot of dry air aloft) in place that will inhibit storm develop for much of the area.

A cold front will move in tonight cooling daytime highs closer to average for Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. North winds at 10 to 20mph Wednesday. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph for Thursday.

High pressure slides east into our area for the end of the week drawing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with high temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s. Light north and south winds at 5 to 15mph.

A weak cold front is expected to move in Saturday cooling things off into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon. This frontal passage will be dry. North winds at 10 to 20mph and mostly sunny skies.

Another cold front will move into our area late Sunday night/ Monday morning bringing (possibly) another chance for precipitation. Unfortunately the better rain chances look to stay east bringing little to no precipitation to the areas that need it most across our western counties of Oklahoma and western north Texas.

Have a good day! -LW

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.