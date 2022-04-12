Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme is matching its price of a dozen doughnuts to a gallon of gas

Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme will be using gas prices to determine the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts.(Krispy Kreme)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of gas may be hitting you hard, but Krispy Kreme wants to sweeten things a little.

For the next four weeks, the restaurant chain will sell a dozen of its glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas.

The promotion will only be available on Wednesdays, and Krispy Kreme will use the national average gas price on the previous Monday to determine the price.

That means this Wednesday, a dozen glazed doughnuts should cost $4.11. That’s a pretty good deal, considering they usually set you back at least $10.

The promotion ends May 4.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
UPDATE: OHP identifies man killed in wreck near Sterling
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD

Latest News

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the death of...
Police identify remains of missing 8-year-old boy; nationwide arrest warrant includes father
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location