Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OHP releases man’s cause of death in snowstorm

Mark Schoonover dies in February snowstorm in Kiowa County.
Mark Schoonover dies in February snowstorm in Kiowa County.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials released the cause of death of a man who died in the middle of a February snowstorm.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Mark Schoonover’s car got stuck in an embankment near Snyder at the beginning of February and he tried to walk away.

According to the Oklahoma medical examiner’s report, Schoonover’s probable cause of death was hypothermia complicating obesity associated heart disease.

The report states, Schoonover was found covered in snow about a quarter mile from where his car got stuck.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD
One person dies after fire in Lawton.
One person dies after Lawton fire
Stacy Minihan was arrested Saturday night after assaulting a Sonic employee and another...
Woman assaults Sonic carhop because her order took too long, police say
One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
One person dies in Sterling after wreck
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Extreme fire danger continues tomorrow
FUNDS TO PREVENT ADDICTION
Drug and alcohol prevention center searches for funds
KSWO
Comanche Nation IAMNDN recruits youth council members
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Tuesday, April 12
Purple Up Highlight: Tuesday, April 12