OHP releases man’s cause of death in snowstorm

KIOWA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials released the cause of death of a man who died in the middle of a February snowstorm.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Mark Schoonover’s car got stuck in an embankment near Snyder at the beginning of February and he tried to walk away.

According to the Oklahoma medical examiner’s report, Schoonover’s probable cause of death was hypothermia complicating obesity associated heart disease.

The report states, Schoonover was found covered in snow about a quarter mile from where his car got stuck.

