Oklahoma candidate filing begins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Statewide candidate filing starts Wednesday, April 13, for anyone seeking a number of county offices.
Election Board officials said filing will be open for the County Assessor Office, the County Treasurer Office and the County Commissioner Districts 1 and 3.
Filing will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Friday with no exceptions.
Candidates should download the filing packet online.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.