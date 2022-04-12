Oklahoma candidate filing begins

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Statewide candidate filing starts Wednesday, April 13, for anyone seeking a number of county offices.

Election Board officials said filing will be open for the County Assessor Office, the County Treasurer Office and the County Commissioner Districts 1 and 3.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Friday with no exceptions.

Candidates should download the filing packet online.

