Oklahoma Veterans Commission appoints Acting Executive Director

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Veterans Commission appointed the first female veteran to be named as Acting Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs (ODVA).

Sarah Lane, previously the Executive Deputy Director, was approved by the Oklahoma Veterans Commission at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Lane served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard for 11 years and was called to serve with the ODVA after a family member was moved to the Claremore Veterans Center.

She became the first female veteran to become Deputy Executive Director in 2019.

The change comes after Director Joel Kintsel was granted a request for a leave of absence.

