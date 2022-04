STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - One man is dead following a crash in Sterling earlier Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene a little before 10 a.m. on Highway 17.

Our photographer on scene said the vehicle had hit a tree at a possible high speed.

The identity of the person has not been released at this time.

OHP is investigating the crash.

