Purple Up Highlight: Tuesday, April 12

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The month of April is National Month of the Military Child and KSWO will take some extra time to recognize military kids who are stepping up in their local community.

Now through the end of the month we will be showcasing local military children in an effort to show appreciation for the on-going support of military kids in our area.

If anyone would like to submit their military kid, they can go here.

