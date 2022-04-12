Students, police officers participate in mock-up DUI scene

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Schools Police Department is helping to prevent DUI crashes from becoming a reality.

The department created a mock-up DUI Collision Class, a first for Lawton Public Schools.

Seniors at Lawton High School got the crash course Monday morning, starting with a presentation by the Lawton Police Department on the dangers of getting behind the wheel drunk.

Students were able to see what a scene of a crash could look like.

“We want a full impact of what a DUI crash would look like, on scene, as far as using the extrication equipment and everything with the Fire department, cutting people out of their vehicles,” Lawton Public Schools Chief of Police David Hornbeck said. “We’re going the full nine yards with this one.”

Student actors played roles of victims, suspects and parents.

Student-actors said they understood DUI can have consequences for everyone involved.

“Sometimes it’s like thinking ‘oh this will never happen to me, so I can do it’ but like actually seeing people you know involved, it’s like ' oh wow this is a real thing that can really happen’ so I think it’s important,” Lawton High School student Rayne Rojas said.

Another student, Kylie Herren, said people don’t always realize the reality of the situation.

“You never realize what can actually happen if you’ve been under the influence or get in the car with somebody that’s under the influence,” she said.

The presentation was recorded for other schools and students in the district.

