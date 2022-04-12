Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Yelp to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions

This image shows the logo for Yelp.
This image shows the logo for Yelp.(Source: Yelp via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Yelp will cover the travel expenses of employees who must travel out of state for abortions, joining the ranks of major employers trying to help workers affected by new restrictions in Texas and other states.

The benefit announced Tuesday covers all 4,000 employees at the online review service, but seems most likely to have its biggest immediate impact on its 200 workers in Texas, which has passed a law banning abortions within the state after six weeks of pregnancy.

“We’ve long been a strong advocate for equality in the workplace, and believe that gender equality cannot be achieved if women’s healthcare rights are restricted,” said Miriam Warren, Yelp’s chief diversity officer.

Other states, including Oklahoma, are also are clamping down on abortions, prompting Yelp, based in San Francisco, and several other companies to draw up policies aimed at helping their workers get reproductive health care in other states.

Last month Citigroup, based in New York, disclosed plans to cover the travel expenses of any of its more than 220,000 employees, thousands of whom work in Texas, who travel to another state for an abortion.

The two largest U.S. ride-hailing services, Uber and Lyft, last year announced they will pay the legal fees for drivers who could get sued under the new Texas law for transporting a passenger to an appointment for an abortion.

The policies expose companies to potential backlash from those who support abortion restrictions, but they could be an advantage for employers with a footprint in states like Texas in an increasingly competitive job market.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
UPDATE: OHP identifies man killed in wreck near Sterling
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD

Latest News

Netflix is adding a double thumbs-up button for viewers to 'like' some of their favorite content.
Netflix launches new way for viewers to ‘like’ their favorite shows
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office reported a Mexican woman died after illegally attempting to...
Police: Woman dies after getting stuck upside down while climbing US-Mexico border wall
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Michigan police release video showing officer knelt on Black man, fatally shot him
An arrest warrant has been issued for Edgar Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina for the death of...
Police identify remains of missing 8-year-old boy; nationwide arrest warrant includes father
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location