7News First Alert Weather: Extreme fire danger continues tomorrow

A series of weak cold fronts over the next several days
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, most of Texoma is expected to be west of the dry line with a strong cap in place that will keep us rain free. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 50s and winds will be out of the south shifting to the north at 15-25 mph behind the cold front.

In the wake of the front, a noticeable cool-down into the mid 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. There will be extreme fire weather conditions in place tomorrow afternoon with dry and dormant vegetation, relative humidity as low as 8-20% and wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. Fires that start will spread quickly and be hard to contain.

Temperatures will warm close to 90° on Friday due to prefrontal warming and a nearby warm front. A series of weak cold front move through Texoma over the weekend and early next week. The same scenario will likely play out where rain chances will be very limited for southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas over the next several days.

