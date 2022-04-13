7News First Alert Weather: Series of cold fronts with limited rain chances next several days

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and becoming cold with overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for multiple counties north of I-40 with a few areas in Southwest Oklahoma 1-2° away from 32°. I would suggest covering cold sensitive plants and crops from any possible light freeze from occurring. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the mid-to-upper 70s. Elevated fire weather conditions will return for areas mainly west of I-44. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph with low relative humidity at 10-25%. Having lunch outdoors would be something to keep in mind.

On Friday, winds will increase out of the south-southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35-40 mph. Gusty winds in combination with low relative humidity and temperatures warming close to 90° will create near-critical fire weather conditions to develop during the afternoon.

A cold front will arrive in time to kick off the upcoming weekend cooling temperatures back off into the low 70s on Saturday. Another cold front will push through Sunday bringing the chance for an isolated shower or storm for areas mainly east of I-44.

