Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises

People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was set to extend the order, which was to expire on April 18, by two weeks to monitor for any observable increase in severe virus outcomes as cases rise in parts of the country.(Source: CNN/file)
By ZEKE MILLER
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was extending the order, which was set to expire on April 18, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant that is now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S.

“In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

When the Transportation Security Administration, which enforces the rule for planes, buses, trains and transit hubs, extended the requirement last month, it said the CDC had been hoping to roll out a more flexible masking strategy that would have replaced the nationwide requirement.

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)

The mask mandate is the most visible vestige of government restrictions to control the pandemic, and possibly the most controversial. A surge of abusive and sometimes violent incidents on airplanes has been attributed mostly to disputes over mask-wearing.

Critics have seized on the fact that states have rolled back rules requiring masks in restaurants, stores and other indoor settings, and yet COVID-19 cases have fallen sharply since the omicron variant peaked in mid-January.

There has been a slight increase in cases in recent weeks, driven by the BA.2 strain, with daily confirmed cases nationwide rising from about 25,000 per day to more than 30,000. Those figures are an undercount since many people now test positive on at-home tests that are not reported to public health agencies.

Severe illnesses and deaths tend to lag infections by several weeks. The CDC is awaiting indications of whether the increase in cases correlates to a rise in adverse outcomes before announcing a less restrictive mask policy for travel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
UPDATE: OHP identifies man killed in wreck near Sterling
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued
A woman drives into a fence at an apartment complex in Lawton on April 11.
Woman drives into fence at Lawton apartment complex
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD

Latest News

Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.
Man pretended to be federal marshal to steal car from dealership, police say
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
An orphaned mountain lion cub was found in a preserve in San Mateo.
Orphaned mountain lion cub found by hikers treated at Oakland Zoo
Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells news outlets officers looked inside the apartment and...
Police find 2 dead kids in Miami apartment; mother arrested
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say