Apache Casino Hotel Partners with Lawton Humane Society

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel partnered with the Lawton Humane Society for their quarterly team member event today to gather pet food, toys and other supplies to help with donation efforts.

Since January, Apache Casino team members worked diligently to gather items for the society.

In addition, Summit Coffee offered an on-going special for one dollar cookies and coffee.

All proceeds are going to the Lawton Humane Society from May through July this year.

Cindy Strickland with Apache Casino Hotel said the event raised awareness to the humane society efforts.

”Well I’m very excited about it, because I think there is not enough awareness about the humane society. So, I hope that this just will open doors for them, and open minds for some of our team members to get more heavily involved with the Humane Society.” she said. “They desperately need donations. They desperately need our help.”

Besides donations, members of the Humane Society is also in need of volunteers to foster animals.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.