Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Apache Casino Hotel Partners with Lawton Humane Society

By Asante Hardin
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel partnered with the Lawton Humane Society for their quarterly team member event today to gather pet food, toys and other supplies to help with donation efforts.

Since January, Apache Casino team members worked diligently to gather items for the society.

In addition, Summit Coffee offered an on-going special for one dollar cookies and coffee.

All proceeds are going to the Lawton Humane Society from May through July this year.

Cindy Strickland with Apache Casino Hotel said the event raised awareness to the humane society efforts.

”Well I’m very excited about it, because I think there is not enough awareness about the humane society. So, I hope that this just will open doors for them, and open minds for some of our team members to get more heavily involved with the Humane Society.” she said. “They desperately need donations. They desperately need our help.”

Besides donations, members of the Humane Society is also in need of volunteers to foster animals.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
UPDATE: OHP identifies man killed in wreck near Sterling
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD

Latest News

More information released in Fletcher fraud case
Comanche Nation raises awareness to their indigenous language.
Comanche Nation works with United Nations to keep language alive
Comanche Nation works with United Nations to keep language alive
In October 2020, Officer Dustin Wilson was patrolling a neighborhood when Nicholas Wilds...
Fletcher Officer awarded by American Police Hall of Fame for outstanding performance
In October 2020, Officer Dustin Wilson was patrolling a neighborhood when Nicholas Wilds...
Fletcher Officer awarded by American Police Hall of Fame for outstanding performance