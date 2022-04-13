Caddo County father faces Child Abuse charge

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a man injured his daughter who sustained serious injuries.

Kyle Bucher, 29, was arrested on April 11 when interviewed by OSBI after a 911 call was made to report a four-month-old child not breathing on Sunday, April 10.

The infant was flown to OU Children’s Hospital due to significant brain injuries.

OSBI said the baby is still hospitalized in critical condition.

Bucher remains in the Caddo County Jail and faces one charge of Child Abuse.

