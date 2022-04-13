Cameron University hosts Veterans Resource Fair, Vet Fest

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University hosted two complimentary events Wednesday focused on veterans, veterans assistance programs and the history of military in the area.

Vet Fest and the Veterans Resource Fair were held in the McMahon Centennial Complex at Cameron University.

The fair featured over 30 organizations which is focused on providing assistance to veterans and military service members and their dependents.

The event offered attendees a chance to look into area job opportunities for veterans, assistance with using VA education benefits and more.

Vet Fest explored military history in the area, programs for veterans and federal hiring tips.

Cameron’s Coordinator of Veteran Affairs Vicki Henson about why residents might enjoy learning more about the rich military history of the area.

”I think people will love listening to some of the people speak,” she said. “Mark Meghee he brings the history of Fort Sill to life. He’s written a book on the history of Fort Sill, and so he is going to be speaking this morning. But he is also going to be speaking tomorrow at 9:30, on Comanche code talkers. I think that’s something that everyone is interested in a little bit. And it’s fascinating how they helped us to win War World II.”

Events will run again Thursday, April 14, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

