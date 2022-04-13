Comanche Nation works with United Nations to keep language alive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche Nation is working with the United Nations to bring awareness to their dying language, by having the next 10 years dedicated to speaking Comanche.

There are over 6,000 languages in the world, and it’s expected for half of those to disappear in the next century.

So the Comanche Nation Language Department is fighting to make sure Comanche isn’t one of them.

At the beginning of this year, the Comanche Business Committee passed a resolution that for the next 10 years, their language department will create several different resources to help teach tribal members of all ages, their native tongue.

Director of Language, Planning and Development Kate Pewenofkit Briner said there is the possibility of the government saying, if they don’t know their language they are no longer people.

”When your language disappears, you lose all those things that you should know in relation to your land, to your people,” Pewenofkit said. “Our language tells us how to interact with the world, tells us how to interact with each other.”

Within the 7,000 Comanche tribal members, just around 10 of them can speak fluently and are able to teach the language.

Most of those 10 are elders, so when they pass on, the next generation needs to be prepared and ready to keep their culture thriving

“We’re trying to bring international awareness to indigenous languages Pewenofkit said. “As I mentioned before, all those things you lose in a language it’s just devastating to a culture. So we really wanted to align it will the program of the decade.”

Pewenofkit said they are currently working on a software that is more evolved than simply reading a book.

”You’ll actually be able to go into the software program, see the word and the wave of the word, record yourself and compare it,” Pewenofkit said. “The program will actually grade you on it, and it will have lessons you can go through and learn, like this is a room in the house, so we’re going to talk about the kitchen, so these are things we say in the kitchen.

Pewenofkit said another resource they will be offering is an apprenticeship opportunities.

’”They will learn how to speak, so they will be conversational proficient when they get out,” Pewenofkit said. “They will learn how to be a teacher as well. They will learn how to do language work.

This will allow these new speakers to teach at the Comanche Academy and even public schools.

Pewenofkit said Lawton Public Schools will be offering a Comanche Language class this Fall.

She said if we can get the younger generation interested and speaking, indigenous people will still have a voice.

If you interested in learning the language, you can click the link to use the online applications they currently offer to learn, speak and write in Comanche.

