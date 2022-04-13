First Alert Forecast: Another Windy Wednesday! | 4/13AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This mornings cold front continues to dive south turning winds to the north. It’ll be a windy Wednesday with gusty north winds all day long at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. With the arrival of the cold front/ north winds, today will be much cooler. Many this afternoon will only rise into the 70s (slightly cooler conditions closer to I-40). Morning clouds will give way to sunshine by the afternoon.

A Red Flag Warning will be in place from 12-7PM today. Gusty winds, low relative humidity and very dry/dormant vegetation will aid in this threat. Do your part and AVOID any and all activities that could create a spark or flame. Also properly dispose of cigarettes, check your trailer chains, don’t park vehicles on the grass and obey county/city burn bans.

Winds will become light overnight as high pressure settles in. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will drop into the low 30s north and low 40s south with dry air overhead and under clear skies.

Our weather pattern aloft becomes zonal meaning surface winds by tomorrow will shift back towards the south. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s will likely lead to a period of elevated to near-critical fire danger for western counties. Tomorrow will remain dry and so will Friday. For the end of the work week, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures soaring into the upper 80s to low 90s! South winds at 10 to 20mph.

A cold front will move in Friday night/ Saturday morning and while the overall threat remains wicked low, there is a chance for showers along the front as it moves south. Mainly NE counties including Caddo and Grady. Temperatures by Saturday afternoon will be much cooler than Friday. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs dropping into the 60s/70s. North winds will be breezy at 15 to 25mph.

On Easter Sunday, look for a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures back in the 80s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph. Low-end precipitation chances exist for eastern counties during the day as a weak disturbance moves across the area.

For Monday, look for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures dropping into the low 70s. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

A strong system will move in by Tuesday but specific details on rain chances/amounts are fuzzy this far out.

Have a good day! -LW

