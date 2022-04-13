Fletcher Officer awarded by American Police Hall of Fame for outstanding performance

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A Fletcher Peace Officer is being recognized for heroic actions during an incident in which he apprehended a dangerous suspect without using lethal force.

In October 2020, Officer Dustin Wilson was patrolling a neighborhood when Nicholas Wilds pointed a bow and arrow at his vehicle. A conflict ensued and Officer Wilson suffered a severe injury, but that didn’t stop him from taking Wilds safely into custody.

“The arrow would have went through my body armor without any real problem, so I was actually taking cover behind my vehicle and he did eventually comply,” Wilson said. “He sat the bow down and walked out to the middle of the street, but it was tense. It felt like an eternity, but it was a very tense maybe 30, 40 seconds, but it did feel like it stretched on forever.”

On that night, Fletcher Fire Chief Craig Tracht was at the fire station doing some paperwork when scanner traffic caught his attention.

“I heard a call for an officer needs assistance,” Tracht said. “I know Corporal Wilson’s voice and the stress level in his voice was elevated, so I knew that he really needed help.”

Tracht headed that way, concerned about how the situation might play out, but by the time he got there, Wilson already had Wilds in custody.

“A normal person’s reaction to having a deadly weapon pointed at them is to turn deadly force and his restraint,” Tracht said. “I think it says a lot to his character that you really don’t want to cause bodily injury to somebody. The proof is in the pudding.”

Wilson was driving Wilds to the Comanche County Detention Center when the suspect told him he still had a weapon.

That’s when the officer pulled over the vehicle to pat down Wilds again.

Wilds kicked the door, slamming the officer’s hand in it.

“I didn’t realize I was injured until after we’d gotten to the jail,” Wilson said. “I had a deputy follow me there. We got him secured in a jail cell and I was actually writing the tickets that would allow him to be held by the facility when I told the deputy, I was like ‘Man my hand feels a little funny. Can you help me write the tickets? I’m having trouble holding the pen.”

Officer Wilson went to the hospital and needed both physical therapy and surgery to heal the injury.

Now about a year and a half later, Wilson’s colleagues surprised him with the award at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“It was very nice to feel recognized and validated, that I didn’t make the correct choices that evening and at the end of the day, there’s something to be said for not shooting somebody, for going the extra length,” Wilson said.

Wilson is first in his department and 13th in the state to get the General Commendation Award.

According to the police report, Wilds was charged with Resisting Arrest, Assault and Battery on an Officer, Threatening Acts of Violence, and Public Intoxication.

