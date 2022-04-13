Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The owner of an exotic petting zoo in Fletcher is facing another felony charge.

Dwayne Snider was arrested in February for Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses.

At that time, police said Snider took more than $20,000 to build a barn in August 2021, before completing part of the job and cutting contact.

Court documents show he’s facing the same charge, but for a sperate offense.

The date of offense for this new charge is September 2020.

A warrant was issued for Snider last week, with a bond set at $20,000.

On Tuesday, April 12, he surrendered to authorities and is out on bond.

