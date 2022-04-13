Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge

Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The owner of an exotic petting zoo in Fletcher is facing another felony charge.

Dwayne Snider was arrested in February for Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses.

At that time, police said Snider took more than $20,000 to build a barn in August 2021, before completing part of the job and cutting contact.

Court documents show he’s facing the same charge, but for a sperate offense.

The date of offense for this new charge is September 2020.

A warrant was issued for Snider last week, with a bond set at $20,000.

On Tuesday, April 12, he surrendered to authorities and is out on bond.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
One person dies in Sterling after wreck
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued
A woman drives into a fence at an apartment complex in Lawton on April 11.
Woman drives into fence at Lawton apartment complex
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD
Lawton man sentenced in federal prison for bank robbery

Latest News

John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Extreme fire danger continues tomorrow
FUNDS TO PREVENT ADDICTION
Drug and alcohol prevention center searches for funds
KSWO
Comanche Nation IAMNDN recruits youth council members