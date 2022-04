LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The man charged in connection to a weekend shooting death is now behind bars.

John Bourne is charged with first degree murder in the death of Ian Martinez.

According to investigators, Borne shot Martinez in the neck after an argument.

Officials announced Tuesday he was arrested.

Borne is being held on a $250,000 dollar bond.

