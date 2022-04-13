More information released in Fletcher fraud case

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - The owner of a Fletcher exotic petting zoo faces another charge of felony fraud.

Dwayne Snider was first arrested in February for Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses after taking $20,000 to build a barn that he had no intention of finishing.

It wasn’t until the arrest, that another victim came forward, and said he gave Snider over $27,000 to replace a roof, build two porches and pour a cement slab.

According to court documents, Snider never began the work but did deposit the check in his bank account.

The victim told investigators, after he received the money there were several months with no contact.

Snider’s bond has been set at $20,000.

