Offices up for candidate filings released
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Statewide candidate filing period began today for several Government offices, ranging from Governor to Comanche County Treasurer.
Filing began Wednesday, April 13, at 8 a.m. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Friday, with no exceptions.
Candidates can file for state offices:
- U.S. Senator (two offices)
- U.S. Representative (five offices)
- Governor
- Lt. Governor
- Attorney General
- State Treasurer
- Superintendent of Public Instruction
- State Auditor and Inspector
- Commissioner of Labor
- State Insurance Commissioner
- Corporation Commissioner (three offices)
- District Attorney (27 offices)
- State Senate (48 offices)
- State House of Representatives (101 offices)
And in Comanche County, candidates can file for:
- Secretary of the County Election Board
- County Assessor
- Treasurer of Offices
- Commissioner for District 1
- Commissioner for District 3
Comanche County candidates will need to have a check for $300 made out to the Secretary of the Comanche County Election Board and check online for filing packets.
