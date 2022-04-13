Offices up for candidate filings released

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Statewide candidate filing period began today for several Government offices, ranging from Governor to Comanche County Treasurer.

Filing began Wednesday, April 13, at 8 a.m. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Friday, with no exceptions.

Candidates can file for state offices:

U.S. Senator (two offices)

U.S. Representative (five offices)

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

State Treasurer

Superintendent of Public Instruction

State Auditor and Inspector

Commissioner of Labor

State Insurance Commissioner

Corporation Commissioner (three offices)

District Attorney (27 offices)

State Senate (48 offices)

State House of Representatives (101 offices)

And in Comanche County, candidates can file for:

Secretary of the County Election Board

County Assessor

Treasurer of Offices

Commissioner for District 1

Commissioner for District 3

Comanche County candidates will need to have a check for $300 made out to the Secretary of the Comanche County Election Board and check online for filing packets.

