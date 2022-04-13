Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Offices up for candidate filings released

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Statewide candidate filing period began today for several Government offices, ranging from Governor to Comanche County Treasurer.

Filing began Wednesday, April 13, at 8 a.m. The deadline to file is 5 p.m. on Friday, with no exceptions.

Candidates can file for state offices:

  • U.S. Senator (two offices)
  • U.S. Representative (five offices)
  • Governor
  • Lt. Governor
  • Attorney General
  • State Treasurer
  • Superintendent of Public Instruction
  • State Auditor and Inspector
  • Commissioner of Labor
  • State Insurance Commissioner
  • Corporation Commissioner (three offices)
  • District Attorney (27 offices)
  • State Senate (48 offices)
  • State House of Representatives (101 offices)

And in Comanche County, candidates can file for:

  • Secretary of the County Election Board
  • County Assessor
  • Treasurer of Offices
  • Commissioner for District 1
  • Commissioner for District 3

Comanche County candidates will need to have a check for $300 made out to the Secretary of the Comanche County Election Board and check online for filing packets.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person hits a tree and dies in Sterling crash.
UPDATE: OHP identifies man killed in wreck near Sterling
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
COURT DOCS: Joke about lighter led to deadly shooting, warrant issued
A warrant for John Bourne is issued for his connection to a Lawton Homicide.
Victim, suspect in weekend Lawton homicide released by LPD

Latest News

Comanche Nation works to provide beef for businesses
Comanche Nation works to provide beef for businesses
More information released in Fletcher fraud case
Comanche Nation raises awareness to their indigenous language.
Comanche Nation works with United Nations to keep language alive
In October 2020, Officer Dustin Wilson was patrolling a neighborhood when Nicholas Wilds...
Fletcher Officer awarded by American Police Hall of Fame for outstanding performance
In October 2020, Officer Dustin Wilson was patrolling a neighborhood when Nicholas Wilds...
Fletcher Officer awarded by American Police Hall of Fame for outstanding performance