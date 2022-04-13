Expert Connections
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash

One is taken by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One is taken by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured after a crash on Cache Road earlier Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 1500 block of Cache Road around 7 a.m. after reports of an accident involving a motorcycle.

Our photographer on scene said officers blocked parts of the road in order for med flight to assist in the rescue.

At least one person was flown from the scene, but their condition is unknown at this time.

