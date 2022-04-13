Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Rates of certain STDs increased in 2020, CDC data shows

Rates of gonorrhea and syphilis continued to increase in 2020, CDC data shows.
Rates of gonorrhea and syphilis continued to increase in 2020, CDC data shows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that rates of sexually-transmitted diseases in the United States dropped early in the pandemic, but increased by the end of 2020.

The data was published Tuesday in the 2020 STD Surveillance Report.

By the end of the year, gonorrhea rates had risen 10%. Rates of syphilis were up 7%.

Those numbers included increased rates of disease among newborns, called congenital syphilis. It went up 15% from 2019, representing a 235% increase from 2016.

Congenital syphilis occurs when a woman with syphilis passes it to her baby during pregnancy and it can lead to serious health problems and death.

Commenting on the data Tuesday, a CDC official highlighted the pandemic’s dramatic disruption to life as we knew it.

Chlamydia rates were down 1.2% from 2016.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
One person is take by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
According to the Lawton Police Department, it started as an attempt to pull a vehicle over for...
Seatbelt violation leads to 20 mile, 2 county pursuit
More information released in Fletcher fraud case

Latest News

FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana...
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty