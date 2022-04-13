Seatbelt violation leads to 20 mile, 2 county pursuit

Expert Connections
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several agencies, including the Lawton Police Department, were involved in a lengthy pursuit on I-44 Wednesday morning.

According to the Lawton Police Department, it started as an attempt to pull a vehicle over for a seatbelt violation. near 11th and Douglas in south Lawton.

The driver of the vehicle sped away from the officer, hitting speeds of over 60 mph through a residential area where kids where kids were walking to school.

A passenger in the vehicle jumped out and suffered minor injuries. The driver then sped towards I-44.

The Lawton Police Department, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Cotton County Sheriff’s Department all eventually joined the chase.

OHP attempted to use a spike strip near MM 11 but missed. The driver lost control soon after and ended up in the ditch where he then ran from the scene through a nearby field.

Officers were able to take him into custody after a short pursuit without further incident.

Authorities have not released his name, but say he had active warrants and is facing additional charges for eluding police, driving with a revoked license and, of course, not wearing his seatbelt.

