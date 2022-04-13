Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tech company will implant payment chip into your hand

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instead of carrying your wallet in your back pocket or purse, a tech company wants you to carry it under your skin.

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.

This chip is about the size of a grain of rice, costs about $300 and does not come inside a credit card. Instead, it must be implanted in your body, preferably in your hand.

Once you activate it using a digital wallet app, Walletmor says you will be able to make purchases at most businesses around the world just by swiping your hand over a card reader.

The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.
The British-Polish company, Walletmor, is selling microchips as alternative payment options.(CNN Newsource)

Right now, the chips are only being sold to citizens of the United Kingdom, Switzerland and countries in the European Union.

According to Walletmor, almost 200 people already have the implants.

Walletmor suggests using a surgeon or one of its trusted specialists for the minor operation, but once the implant goes in, there are no refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
One person is take by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
According to the Lawton Police Department, it started as an attempt to pull a vehicle over for...
Seatbelt violation leads to 20 mile, 2 county pursuit
More information released in Fletcher fraud case

Latest News

FILE - Heather Randazzo, a grow employee at Compassionate Care Foundation's medical marijuana...
New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Brooklyn subway attack suspect ordered held without bail
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Family seeks charges, officer’s ID in Patrick Lyoya’s death
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty