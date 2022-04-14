Expert Connections
Bishop Public Schools host Easter Egg hunt

Bishop Public Schools hosts Easter Egg Hunt for students.
Bishop Public Schools hosts Easter Egg Hunt for students.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Easter is just right around the corner and Thursday, kids at Bishop Public Schools were treated to a visit by none other than Peter Cotton Tail.

And they were given a chance to find the illustrious “Prize Egg” during their Easter Egg Hunt.

The annual egg hunt is sponsored by the Prince Hall Lodge Number 9, with the help Saint Mary 88.

And the egg hunt is a part of their continuous mission to fundraise and give back to the surrounding communities.

This year, organizers packed anywhere between 4- to 5,000 eggs so kids had plenty eggs to find.

Students were also a visit by the Easter Bunny.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

