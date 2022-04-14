First Alert Forecast: A chilly start with pleasant conditions this afternoon | 4/14AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After a chilly start to this Thursday morning, temperatures this afternoon will rebound nicely with south winds, sunshine and high pressure (briefly) settling in. Winds today will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Highs will rise into the 70s for many and likely the 80s for a few south of the Red River. Relative humidity will drop again into the teens so expect elevated fire conditions for many western counties today.

Overnight, look for mainly clear skies with southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts up to 20mph. Temperatures by sunrise Friday morning will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Fire danger will increase through tomorrow as temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s for many locations. South to southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Relative humidity will fall into the single digits which opens the door for a period of near-critical fire conditions during the afternoon. A cold front will move south Friday night/ Saturday morning, cooling things off into the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon on Saturday. North winds will follow the cold front at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts will be higher. There could be isolated, light rain showers with embedded rumbles of thunder/lighting but the overall threat for organized thunderstorm development will stay northeast of OKC. With that being said, its likely that many will stay dry.

The front clears our viewing area by Saturday morning and again, expect cooler conditions for Saturday and cloudy skies.

Sunday will see more sunshine with high temperatures rising into the upper 70s to low 80s. North winds at 10 to 15mph. A weak disturbance moves across the area on Sunday and there’s a potential for another round of showers for eastern counties of our DMA.

By Monday, we’ll see upper 60s to low 70s for high temperatures with mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Weather guidance doesn’t agree on rain chances for early next week, so for now we’ll go with a blend and add a low-end rain chances. The forecast will change so make sure to stay up-to-date and check back frequently for the latest updates.

Tuesday will see mid 70s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph under mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday will rise back into the low to mid 80s with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Mostly sunny skies NW with cloudy skies SE.

Have a good day! -LW

