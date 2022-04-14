Expert Connections
Fort Sill hosts retirement celebration

Fort Sill celebrates the retirement of Marine Detachment Sgt. Maj. Jerry “Eric” Lopez.
Fort Sill celebrates the retirement of Marine Detachment Sgt. Maj. Jerry “Eric” Lopez.(KSWO)
By Mandy Richardson
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Military officials, soldiers and their families attended a retirement celebration on Fort Sill Thursday.

The post said goodbye to Fort Sill Marine Detachment Sergeant Major Jerry “Eric” Lopez.

Lopez said he is a bit nervous, leaving behind everything he has known for the past 26 years.

But he said he’s glad to have worked alongside so many great people, who are now, more like family.

”I think that’s what it is, it actually is family,” Lopez said. “Our civilian, our counterparts with the Army, and just the Marines in general, we are a different kind of breed. That just goes, because we are family. We’ll take care of each other when we need it, it’s just a phone call away.”

Lopez said while it’s hard to leave the Marine Corp, he is looking forward to spending extra time with his wife and his daughters.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

