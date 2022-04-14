Governor Kevin Stitt appoints Elgin Mayor to Board of Regents

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Mayor of Elgin and Assistant Vice President of External Affairs for Hilliary Communications JJ Francais has been appointed to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s (USAO) Board of Regents by Governor Kevin Stitt.

Francais will serve a seven-year term, which will begin July 1; however, Senate confirmation is still required.

He will replace Tom Cordell, partner at the Oklahoma City-based law firm Wilson, Cain and Acquaviva, whose tenure ends June 30.

“Science and Arts can only fulfill its distinct role as Oklahoma’s public liberal arts university and continue to build on our illustrious history thanks to the often arduous, but utterly essential, work that our Regents approach with a clear sense of resolve, pragmatic insights and an absolute dedication to seeing this university succeed. Beyond JJ’s stellar professional resume, he is an alumnus of this institution, so I have every confidence that he will perform exceptionally well in this new role as one of our Regents,” President of USAO John Feaver said.

At Hilliary, Francais manages company projects, serves as the liaison for governmental affairs at the state and federal level and serves as associate publisher of Hilliary’s weekly newspapers “The Chronicle” and “Southwest Ledger.”

Prior to joining Hilliary, Francis worked in both the commercial and non-profit sectors.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.