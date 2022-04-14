Expert Connections
LPD investigating reported suicide at Lawton fire station

According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12.
According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12.(KSWO)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a man reportedly committed suicide at a Lawton fire station.

According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12.

A firefighter told the responding officer that a homeless man had been staying on the property and a storm shelter behind the station was locked and someone was inside.

Firefighers and police were able to force entry into the shelter and found the man deceased inside.

Lawton police issued a statement saying they are investigating the incident.

The Lawton Fire Department confirmed the incident in a statement and added that their “thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

