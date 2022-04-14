LPO partnering with award-winning fiddler for performance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra is preparing for the Cowboys and Fiddlers show featuring a special guest.

Grand Ole Opry Guest Artist and award-winning musician Kyle Dillingham will partner with the orchestra for a show next weekend.

Dillingham will also play the fiddle with students at 9 a.m. on April 22 at the Elgin Performing Arts Center.

The musician is based in Oklahoma, but has performed all over the country.

He said the symphony mixed with the fiddle will make for an interesting combination of instruments.

“I have this belief and kind of a personal mission that music can inspire and encourage and heal, and I set out for every live performance to achieve those goals that hopefully those that coming in the audience will be reached and touched in some personal way,” Dillingham said.

Dillingham and the orchestra will play songs like “Orange Blossom Special” and “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. on April 23rd at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium in Lawton.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit swokarts.com.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.