Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPS celebrates local military families during Purple Up month

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools celebrated all 21 Purple Star Schools in the district, for their efforts in supporting our local military students.

The celebrations started with Garrison Commander, Colonel Rhett Taylor speaking to the kid’s and their families to let them know how much they are appreciated.

Awards were given out to employees and the schools, to show their jobs never go unnoticed.

Students from Freedom School were also able to tell their stories of the hardships of being a traveling military students.

LPS Diversity and Inclusion Director Dr. Regina Deloach said it can be difficult for military families, when they have to relocate to somewhere new.

”So we want to make sure that these families understand, here at Lawton Public Schools we’re not just willing to to do lip service to what we plan to do, we actually put our name on the dotted line and say, okay this is our contract,” Deloach said. “We will do this for military families.”

Lawton is the first and only Purple Star school district in Oklahoma, this being the second year they have celebrated military families.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an incident report, officers were called to Fire Station #4 on Cache Road around 8...
LPD investigating reported suicide at Lawton fire station
Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
One person is take by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
According to the Lawton Police Department, it started as an attempt to pull a vehicle over for...
Seatbelt violation leads to 20 mile, 2 county pursuit

Latest News

Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Macher retires after 30 years of service.
Fort Sill holds Change of Command ceremony
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for rain over Easter weekend
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
Purple Up Highlight: Thursday, April 14
Bishop Public Schools hosts Easter Egg Hunt for students.
Bishop Public Schools host Easter Egg hunt
Blood loss survivor turns blood donor
Blood loss survivor turns blood donor