LPS celebrates local military families during Purple Up month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools celebrated all 21 Purple Star Schools in the district, for their efforts in supporting our local military students.

The celebrations started with Garrison Commander, Colonel Rhett Taylor speaking to the kid’s and their families to let them know how much they are appreciated.

Awards were given out to employees and the schools, to show their jobs never go unnoticed.

Students from Freedom School were also able to tell their stories of the hardships of being a traveling military students.

LPS Diversity and Inclusion Director Dr. Regina Deloach said it can be difficult for military families, when they have to relocate to somewhere new.

”So we want to make sure that these families understand, here at Lawton Public Schools we’re not just willing to to do lip service to what we plan to do, we actually put our name on the dotted line and say, okay this is our contract,” Deloach said. “We will do this for military families.”

Lawton is the first and only Purple Star school district in Oklahoma, this being the second year they have celebrated military families.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.