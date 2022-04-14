Expert Connections
Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell talks about future ODOT plans

By Kevin Haggenmiller and Asante Hardin
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is giving cities the chance to capitalize on iconic Route 66.

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell joined 7News to discuss the future ODOT plans for the highway.

There will be a two weekend celebration that will involve Oklahoma communities along the 400 mile route where travelers can experience dozens of historic sites, museums, points of interests, shops, restaurants and motels.

Tickets to the Road Fest are available at: https://route66roadfest.com/

