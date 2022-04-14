Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell talks about future ODOT plans

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is giving cities the chance to capitalize on iconic Route 66.

Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell joined 7News to discuss the future ODOT plans for the highway.

There will be a two weekend celebration that will involve Oklahoma communities along the 400 mile route where travelers can experience dozens of historic sites, museums, points of interests, shops, restaurants and motels.

Tickets to the Road Fest are available at: https://route66roadfest.com/

