Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

WATCH: Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium

A dolphin attacked a trainer during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium over the weekend. (Source: Shannon Carpenter Photography)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dolphin show took an unexpected turn at the Miami Seaquarium this weekend.

The incident was caught on camera Saturday during a show in front of families and young children.

One of the dolphins, named Sundance, attacked a trainer.

Photographer Shannon Carpenter was there with his family and captured the video.

A spokesperson for the Miami Seaquarium said that the trainer and the dolphin collided by accident. The dolphin apparently responded by striking the trainer.

The trainer was taken to the hospital but did not sustain any serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dwayne Snider faces another felony charge.
Fletcher petting zoo owner faces another felony charge
One person is take by air evac after motorcycle crash on Cache Road.
One person air lifted after Cache Road crash
John Bourne is charged in first degree murder charge over weekend shooting.
Lawton man charged in shooting death
According to the Lawton Police Department, it started as an attempt to pull a vehicle over for...
Seatbelt violation leads to 20 mile, 2 county pursuit
More information released in Fletcher fraud case

Latest News

In Makenzie’s latest Outdoor Adventures, she spent the day with a professional hog trapper to...
MAKENZIE’S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Hog trapping
Breaking news.
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
An amazing rescue of a puppy in Ukraine was caught on camera.
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine
In Makenzie’s latest Outdoor Adventures, she spent the day with a professional hog trapper to...
MAKENZIE'S OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Hog trapping-4/13/22
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine