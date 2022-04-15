7News First Alert Weather: Slight chance for rain over Easter weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the low 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Good Friday, lots of sunshine with highs soaring into the low 90s. Unseasonably warm temperatures in combination with low relative humidity at 5-20%, and gusty winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with higher wind gusts will create near-critical to critical fire weather conditions. Fires that break out will spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.

A cold front moves arrives early Saturday morning bringing the chance for patchy drizzle and isolated showers. In the wake of the front, it’ll be 20-30° cooler with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 60s. Wind gusts throughout Easter weekend will range between 30-40 mph. There will be another chance for a stray shower Easter morning with clearing skies in time for the afternoon egg hunt. Temperatures will top out close to 80° on Sunday ahead of a reinforcing front arriving during the afternoon.

It’ll be a pleasant start to the upcoming workweek with highs topping out in the low 70s. Isolated rain chances will return by the middle and end of next week along and ahead of a few more cold fronts.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.